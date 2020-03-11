Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 161,386 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,386 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $178,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

