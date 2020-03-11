Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 26,861 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.99% of WEX worth $90,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 869,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WEX by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on WEX from $239.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.88.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average is $205.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $131.21 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

