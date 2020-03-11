Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $95,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $98.51 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

