Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,736 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $128,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,320,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,962,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after buying an additional 217,542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

