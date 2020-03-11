Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $60,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $176.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $167.52 and a 1 year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

