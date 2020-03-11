Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.31% of TransDigm Group worth $91,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,400,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG opened at $495.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $614.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $423.00 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,974,388. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

