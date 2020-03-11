Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.4% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of Fiserv worth $271,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at $51,552,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

