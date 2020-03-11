Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,264 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $64,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

