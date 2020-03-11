Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,718 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $80,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after buying an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107,292 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $170.16 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day moving average is $220.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

