Blockpass One Day Volume Reaches $5,621.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $238,900.06 and approximately $5,621.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

