BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Price Reaches $0.0017

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One BoatPilot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX and Mercatox. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $127,138.11 and approximately $1,832.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.02421838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00118319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012733 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot. The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BoatPilot Token

BoatPilot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.