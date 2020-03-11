Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.5% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

