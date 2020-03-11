Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given News Impact Rating of -3.97

Headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a coverage optimism score of -3.97 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

NYSE:BA traded down $41.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.08. 28,393,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,458,371. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing has a 1-year low of $187.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.06 and a 200 day moving average of $344.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

