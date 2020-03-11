Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,757 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 12,688.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BCEI opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

