Bonpay (BON) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $96,734.50 and approximately $1,440.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.02466981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00209898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00122105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.