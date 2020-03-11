Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

