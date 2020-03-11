Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $30,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 361.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 3,159,926 shares in the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $13,631,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sony by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,060 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sony by 21.5% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 131,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sony by 926.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.02.

Sony stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

