Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 94,193 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Blackstone Group worth $30,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Blackstone Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

BX opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

