Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 43,025 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

