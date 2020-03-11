Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,110 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,394,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 711,273 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,167,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

