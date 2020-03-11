Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $40.14 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,005 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $40,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

