Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $48.56 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up approximately 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of L3Harris worth $48,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average is $208.23. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

