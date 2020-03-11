Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $59.56 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 16,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

HON opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

