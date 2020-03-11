Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,495 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

