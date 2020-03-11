Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Invests $24.56 Million in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,555,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Discovery Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $10,226,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,215,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 234,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

