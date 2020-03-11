Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $143.55 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average is $166.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

