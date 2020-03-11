Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,031,470 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1,134.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031,470 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of ABB worth $27,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

