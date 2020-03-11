Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,545 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of IP opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.