Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

