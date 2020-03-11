Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

CNI stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

