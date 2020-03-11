Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 17,610 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up about 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of Avery Dennison worth $39,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

