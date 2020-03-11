Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $367.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.