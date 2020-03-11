Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Takes Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.