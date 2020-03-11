Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of FMC worth $47,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,909 shares of company stock valued at $39,879,894. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

NYSE FMC opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

