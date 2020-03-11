Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

TSE BYD opened at C$203.83 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$185.50 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 53.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$217.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$232.50.

