Brigham Minerals Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $851.03 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 231.58%.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 327,478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

