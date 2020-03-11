Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings. Brightsphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $640.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

