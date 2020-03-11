Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,409 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.2% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

