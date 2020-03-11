BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 137,904 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 137,904 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.19% of CAE worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAE opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

