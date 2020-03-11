BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $645.33 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $721.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.42.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

