BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 106,162 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,162 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.30% of Descartes Systems Group worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

