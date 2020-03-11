BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 312 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $589.88.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $546.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $417.30 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

