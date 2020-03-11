BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,026 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 41.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

