BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 229.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 391.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $305.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

