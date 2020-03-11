BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,214 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,943 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of BEP opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.