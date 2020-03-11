BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,903 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Stars Group worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

TSG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Stars Group Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

