BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,481 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after buying an additional 233,034 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

