BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.84 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in JD.Com by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

JD stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

