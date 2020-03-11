BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $130.48 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

