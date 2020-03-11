BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,831 shares of company stock valued at $28,937,766. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

